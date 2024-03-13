Enshrouded's 2024 roadmap includes animal farming, weather, world events
And Steam Deck support's on the way.
Following Enshrouded's impressive early access launch back in January, developer Keen Games has shared the first iteration of its 2024 roadmap for the co-op survival action-RPG, featuring the likes of animal farming, weather, world events, and more.
Keen Games revealed its roadmap - heavily inspired by the community's most-requested features - over on Steam, explaining, "On the one hand, we have big ambitions for the game, and loads of ideas! On the other hand, Enshrouded is a brand new game, and some of the things we want to do might turn out to be more difficult than we can anticipate! It's a push-and-pull of wanting to keep you interested, without over-promising on our capacity to deliver."
To that end, Keen's initial 2024 roadmap includes a mix of smaller-scale and more ambitious features - spanning everything from new biomes to the ability to sit on chairs - with the following all planned to release as part of Enshrouded's "next few updates":
- Mountains biome
- Hollow Halls dungeons
- Animal farming
- Musical instruments
- Weather system
- Vanity system
- New enemies and bosses
- Location improvements
- Nameable map locations
- Multiple NPC instances
- Townsfolk NPCs
- Townsfolk pets
- Enemy patrols
- More trees to grow
- Potted plants
- Round doors and windows
- New building materials
- Named tombstones
- Nameable bases
- Editable signs
- Sitting on furniture
- Workshops craft from magic quests
- Replayable world quests
- Better quest sorting
- Improved loot UI
- Better stack splitting
- Reassignable glider shortcut
- Multiplayer pings
- Performance improvements
- Smoother high FPS gameplay
- Improved post processing
- Fixes and polishing
- Portals to other servers
- Server gamerplay settings
- Server user rights
- Steam Deck support
It's an exciting list (even if the vast majority of my time in Enshrouded has so far been spent obssessively prettifying an increasingly elaborate base) and Keen says the game's next update will arrive later this month. But there's even more to come, with the developer also outlining a number of more substantial features aiming to release "later this year":
- More biomes
- World events
- Instanced dungeons
- Water
- Sharing and listing of bases
- Create and share gameplay experiences
One caveat to all this, as Keen notes in its announcement, is the roadmap is a "living and breathing thing" and "will change as we develop the game and things turn out to be harder (or easier!) to implement than we originally thought".
Eurogamer contributor Emma Kent took a look at Enshrouded earlier this year, calling it an "ambitious project in terms of scope, made all the more impressive by the fact it's still only in early access", despite plenty of room for improvement. And judging by its newly revealed roadmap, things are looking extremely promising for 2024.