Amber in Enshrouded is required to upgrade your Flame Altar, and craft helpful items like armor pieces.

It's also one of the rarest resources in Enshrouded, so to save you a lot of time and effort searching for its very specific spawn points, we've listed the best Amber locations in Enshrouded below, and have included a few tips for how to farm Amber.

How to get Amber in Enshrouded

Before you go trekking across the map make sure you have a Flame Altar at Level 3 and craft a pickaxe. We also recommend you craft the Glider, Grappling Hook, and store all of your materials in a few chests in case you die while travelling.

You need to be at Flame Altar Level 3 so you can survive in the Shrouded areas that contain Amber, as Amber is only found in the Shroud.

To upgrade your Flame Altar to Level 2 you need:

Resin x5

Red Mushroom x5

Bones x5

Shroud Liquid x5

Spark x1

Animal Fur x5

Then to upgrade your Flame Altar to Level 3 you need:

Wax x10

Salt x10

Spark x5

Shroud Wood x10

Flintstone x10

Charcoal x10

Scavenger Matron Head x1

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Once you've upgraded your Flame Altar to Level 3, head directly north from the starting area, across Braelyn Bridge, Willow Crush, and two large Shroud areas until you reach the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

We highly recommend completing this spire so that you can unlock Ancient Spire - Revelwood as a Fast Travel spot at its peak. This allows you to use the Glider to quickly reach the surrounding Amber locations.

Enshrouded Amber locations

The best place to get Amber in Enshrouded is in the Shroud below the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. Once you complete the trials in the spire a fast travel spot will unlock at its peak, which makes farming Amber here easier.

We've got more details below, but at a glance here's a map of Amber locations in Enshrouded:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Amber location 1

This is one of the easiest places to find Amber in Enshrouded, as you can reach it quickly by gliding directly east of the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark in the Shroud. It's on a large detached stone.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Amber location 2

Another easy location, you can reach this amber spot quickly by gliding into the Shroud northeast from the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. It's found on the northwestern side of the large cliff beside the Shroud.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Amber location 3

From the previous Amber location, head directly north inside the Shroud to find this Amber spot at the northern tip of the Shroud, under the cliffs on large boulders.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

Enshrouded Amber location 4

This Amber location is a little more out of the way that the previous ones, but you can place a Flame Altar near it if you want to fast travel to it quickly.

To get to it, head to the Flame Sanctum northwest of the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark. This sanctum's location appeared on our map after completing the Revelwood spire's trial. From this sanctum, jump and glide to the northwestern tip of the Shroud to find this Amber location on the side of a cliff.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

How to farm Amber in Enshrouded

There are two main ways to farm Amber in Enshrouded:

Get to Amber locations quickly by gliding from the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark.

Get to Amber locations quickly by placing a Flame Altar next to them.

Whatever method you choose, remember that when you exit Enshrouded and re-enter a world, all of its resources reset. Meaning you can farm an Amber area until it runs dry, then restart your game and the Amber will be back - creating an infinite Amber farming loop.

If this ever gets patched, we recommend farming the multiple Amber locations near the Ancient Spire - Revelwood landmark, as they're very easy to get to from the spire's fast travel point.

It takes about two days in-game for Amber to respawn if you're not using the restarting trick.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Keen Games

All the best finding and farming Amber in Enshrouded!