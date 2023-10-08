EA Sports FC 24 teams with Pepsi Max to give away FUT rewards and one "untradeable gold item"

EA Sports FC 24 has teamed up with Pepsi Max as part of an "epic international campaign that will elevate gamers' experiences" and let players unlock in-game rewards from participating Pepsi Max products.

The promotion – headed by footballers Vini Jr, Leah Williamson, and ambassador Son Heung-min – lets players in "20 markets around the world" pick up special Pepsi cans and bottles containing codes that can be redeemed within the game.

PEPSI x EA SPORTS FC™ 24.

Pepsi says the in-game items include "slick vanity rewards" such as kits, stadium designs, and TIFOs – the term given to choreographed visual displays by supporters – as well as one Ultimate Team 75+ rated untradeable gold item, "enabling players to build formidable player line-ups within the new game".

Rewards are redeemable for both PC and console – just look for the Pepsi products with EA Sports FC branding and one of the three players mentioned above.

"This is just the beginning of our journey in shaping the future of football fandom with EA Sports FC; there’s so much more to come over the duration of this partnership," Pepsi said in a press release.

ICYMI, EA Sports FC 24 players are fuming at an Ultimate Team mode card pack costing around £30 on top of a game that already costs £70.

The Elite Season Opener Pack costs 285,000 coins (the in-game currency) or 3000 FC Points (premium currency) and seemingly includes such powerful cards that players are accusing EA of pay-to-win tactics.

EA Sports FC 24 is the second-biggest UK boxed game launch of the year, though sales are down 30 percent compared with FIFA 23. That still constitutes millions in earnings, which will only be boosted by in-game monetisation like the Elite Season Opener Pack.