EA Sports FC 24 has disabled the perk that lets you stick a football to your calf

It's a game of two calves.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

EA has disabled an EA Sports FC 24 perk in order to address a glitch that was giving some players an unfair in-game advantage.

The newly-discovered glitch in the soccer sim popped up earlier in the week, allowing dribblers with the Trickster Playstyle to attach the ball to their calf and then simply run into the opposition's net to score.

After first acknowledging the glitch was a problem, EA has now confirmed that it has "temporarily removed" the FUT perk to prevent players from exploiting the bug in competitive play.

"In order to prevent this issue from occurring, we have temporarily removed the Trickster+ PlayStyle from Ultimate Team Player Items, they now have Trickster instead," EA Sports confirmed on social media.

"Once this issue has been addressed in a future Title Update, we'll be looking to add Trickster+ back to applicable Player Items."

As yet there's no confirmation on when the issue may be "addressed" and for now, EA has only committed to a "future Title Update"

Despite this, the game attracted over 11m players in its first week, making it the biggest "launch period" ever for the fan-favourite sport series.

