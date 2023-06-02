EA partners with Nike on its web3 digital platform .SWOOSH

Electronic Arts is partnering with sports brand Nike on its web3-enabled .Swoosh "digital community experience".

The partnership will allow for "immersive experiences" and "brand new levels of customisation" within EA's sports games.

Further, "in future EA Sports titles, EA Sports and Nike plan to make select .Swoosh virtual creations available allowing members and players unique new opportunities for self-expression and creativity through sport and style."

.Swoosh launched last November and is currently in beta, using blockchain technology as a home for virtual creations. Nike aims to offer "an inclusive, equitable place for athletes, creators, collectors and consumers to design and own the future of sport".

Most recently it launched a collection of virtual sneakers - ostensibly NFTs - available in a randomised box owners can choose whether to open.

The partnership with EA doesn't mention NFTs, but there's a possibility of a crossover.

"Nike and EA Sports share a commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence, and we are thrilled to partner with them," said Ron Faris, GM of Nike Virtual Studios. "This partnership will allow us to unlock some incredible new experiences for our .Swoosh community and the massive EA Sports fan base."

"All of us at EA Sports are focused on leading the next evolution in sports fandom, and this new collaboration with our longtime partners at Nike sits directly at the intersection of innovation, sport, and culture," said Andrea Hopelain, SVP of brand for EA Sports and Racing. "Working with .Swoosh, we'll bring creativity and self-expression to the forefront for fans as they connect, compete and share their love for sport."

Back in April, EA unveiled the branding of its post-FIFA football game: EA Sports FC.