EA issues statement of LGBTQ+ support ahead of Pride

EA has issued a statement of support, primarily for LGBTQ+ rights, ahead of this month's Pride celebrations.

The message, from chief people officer Mala Singh, follows internal criticism of EA by some employees for not speaking out sooner in support - as other game developers have.

"I want to acknowledge the pain and fear that our LGBTQ+, specifically our Transgender community, is experiencing in light of emerging legislation in the US and the ongoing attacks on their human rights," Singh wrote in post shared on EA's blog. "We will continue to strive for a safe and supportive workplace, and as a leadership team, we want to be clear about what we stand for:

"As a company, we are united that Trans Rights are Human Rights. Women's Rights are Human Rights. Our support is unwavering for our people, our players, and our LGBTQ+ communities."

Last month, there was also strong criticism in particular of EA's silence on reproductive rights, which are currently under threat in the US due to the Supreme Court's impending decision on whether to overturn the key Roe v Wade ruling.

The note strikes a different tone to Singh's comments made internally several weeks ago, where the need for a "consistent perspective" across the company on such issues needed to be found. This stance sparked several high-profile EA execs to issue their own individual statements instead.

EA has previously indicated it would assist any employee seeking an abortion if they became illegal in their state. In her blog, Singh noted similar:

"We will continue to focus and direct our collective energy in the areas of promoting equality through the stories and characters in our games, in creating a safe and inclusive workplace at EA, and in ensuring health care access if care isn't available locally."

On its support for LGBTQ+ rights, Singh noted EA's partnerships with ACLU, GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and Out and Equal, as well as the company's signing of the HRC Business Statement to oppose discriminatory laws and policies introduced in Texas and elsewhere. Finally, throughout Pride month, EA will be matching and doubling employee donations to these charities.