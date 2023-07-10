EA confirms single-player Black Panther game from new studio

EA has officially revealed its Black Panther game, which is being developed by new Seattle studio Cliffhanger Games in collaboration with Marvel Games.

Rumours of the title first surfaced a year ago, when journalist Jeff Grubb spoke about it to Giant Bomb.

As previously reported, Black Panther will be a single-player game. It's being developed by EA's new Seattle studio which in turn is being led by former Monolith Productions boss Kevin Stephens, EA confirmed in its pfficial announcement today.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.Watch on YouTube

Industry veterans from a range of franchises are joining Stephens at Cliffhanger Games, EA wrote, including staff members who worked on Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo Infinite, God of War, and Call of Duty. In a statement accompanying the announcement of Cliffhanger Games, Stephens said the studio will give players "more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game" in the Black Panther title.

The game will be a third-person game, EA stated, and Cliffhanger Games said it aims to "build an expansive and reactive world" of Wakanda. The plot will explore the experience of "taking on the mantle" of Black Panther, EA said, which seemingly also confirms plot details outlined last year.

This marks the second Black Panther game currently in development. Amy Hennig's Marvel project at Skydance New Media was confirmed to star Captain America and Black Panther in a battle against Hydra forces during World War 2.

EA's Black Panther game is still "early in development", Cliffhanger Games said, "with a long road ahead".