EA announces F1 23 launch date for next month, plus story mode return

EA has announced when F1 23 will be out alongside a reveal trailer which shows off some of the new features this year's instalment brings to the series.

F1 23 brings back the series' story mode, Braking Point, which was first introduced in F1 21 but was absent from F1 22 last year.

Take a look at the trailer below, which includes protagonists Aidan Jackson, Devon Butler, and new kid on the block Callie Mayer (who is also Devon's sister), plus some glimpses of two new circuits.

Watch on YouTube F1 23 official reveal trailer.

The first circuit debuting in F1 23 is the Las Vegas Street Circuit, which is new to F1 and will be available for players to race through before the drivers themselves in real life. The Losail International Circuit in Qatar is the other new circuit available in-game.

Other new features in F1 23 include new vehicle physics, the return of red flags, and a 35 percent race distance which has previously only been available in F1 Esports.

F1 23 is set to release on 16th June 2023 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

While the standard edition features Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton on the cover, the Champions edition instead has Max Verstappen. Pre-orders for F1 Champions edition will also give you three days early access to the game from 13th June.

Martin gave F1 22 a recommended badge in his review, despite missing some of the flair from F1 21. We'll have to wait until next month to see if F1 23 can make it to the top of the standings.