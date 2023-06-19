Get F1 23 for FREE when you buy this Logitech G racing wheel

From today until 11th July 2023, you can get the newly released F1 23 for free when you buy a Logitech G293 racing wheel from Currys.

The popular Logitech G racing wheel uses TrueForce Feedback- a high-speed, real-time haptics software technology that lets you feel every shift, drift, and hairpin turn, giving you an immersive, realistic racing experience. Its pedals are dual clutch supported and their pressure-sensitive brake system offer an even more realistic feel.

The next-gen Logitech racing wheel is bundled with either F1 23 for PlayStation 5, or F1 23 for Xbox One/ Xbox Series X and costs £289. F1 23 only released on 16th June and is normally priced between £60-70, so you will get a brand spanking new game for no extra cost. It also means you have can hit the tracks right with your wheel straight out of the box.

Buying one now for Xbox also means you'll also be engines-at-the-ready for the upcoming Forza Motorsport, which is due for release on 10th October.

You can buy the Logitech G923 with F1 23 bundle from the links below.

F1 2023 is packed with updated cars and gives you free access to the latest circuits including Las Vegas and Qatar. Check out the links below if you prefer to buy the game minus the wheel:

UK

US

