EA's F1 24 gets May release date on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

F1 24, the latest instalment in EA's annual racing series, is launching for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, Epic, and the EA App) on 31st May.

As part of its release date anouncement, EA teases F1 24 will feature an "overhauled" Career mode, a new Dynamic Handling System, and more, but says it's saving specific details for a full reveal "in the coming months". However, for those players happy to hand over money without knowing more, the publisher has today detailed a number of F1 24 pre-order bonuses.

Two versions of F1 24 are now available to pre-order: the Standard Edition (containing 5,000 Pitcoin and an F1 World Starter Pack) plus the F1 24 Champions Edition, which includes two new Formula 1 Icons, 18,000 Pitcoin, the F1 World Bumper Pack, a bonus VIP Podium Pass, and up to three days of early access starting from 28th May.

F1 24 Official Announce Trailer F1 24 announcement trailer.

F1 23 players that pre-order either version will gain immediate access to exclusive Time Trial challenges featuring a selection of 2024 team cars, and receive the McLaren and Alpine 2023 F1 esports liveries, which carry over to this year's game. Additionally, any F1 2021, F1 22, or F1 23 players that opt for the Champions Edition will get 15 percent off for a limited time.

F1 24 is once again being developed by Codemasters, the renowned UK racing game studio behind the likes of Grid and Dirt that EA acquired in 2021 for $1.2bn USD. In December, the publisher confirmed it had laid off an unspecified number of employees at Codemasters as part of "small-scale organisational changes" amid widespread games industry job cuts that have only intensified this year - with over 7,000 layoffs, including major job losses at Xbox and PlayStation, already announced barely three months into 2024.