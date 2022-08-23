Disgaea 7 announced for next year

Disgaea 7 has just been announced by developer Nippon Ichi Software for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PS5.

First details of the game were published by the PlayStation Japan blog, which also shared a fresh announcement trailer, below.

The setting for Disgaea 7 is a world called the Hinomoto Netherworld Cluster, which is heavily inspired by Japanese history and culture.

Watch on YouTube Watch the announcement trailer for Disgaea 7.

The trailer reveals that the plot will centre around bushido, the moral code of samurai, and introduces the seven main characters (translated via Gematsu).

The Disgaea series is known for its over-the-top mechanics and things like a level cap of 99,999,999 allowing players to deal 10,000,000,000,000,000 damage. This time around, Nippon Ichi Software has included a new system which is similarly promised to be "rule-breaking". Called Dodeka MAX, playable characters and enemies will be able to become much larger versions of themselves - so big that they can't fit in the map.

A screenshot of Dodeka MAX during combat.

Disgaea 7 is set to launch in Japan on 26th January 2023, though it's unclear when we'll see it here. However, it could be worth noting that Disegaea 6: Defiance of Destiny similarly released in Japan during January, before a June release worldwide. Hopefully more news of an international release will be announced soon.