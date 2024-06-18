This XFX Speedster RX 7800 XT comes with two free games, and is £460 from Ebuyer

AMD's RX 7800 XT has been one of the better options in this generation of GPUs from both the red and green sides, and you can currently grab one with the benefit of a couple of free games, as part of a promo AMD is currently running with a few retailers with the purchase of either the aforementioned RX 7800 XT or RX 7700 XT. One of the best instances at the moment is this XFX Speedster variant at Ebuyer which, at £460, is one of the cheaper RX 7800 XTs out there, and gives you the benefit of those two free games.

Before looking at the GPU itself, let's have a gander at how this offer works. As with other redemption or cashback-type offer we've covered before, this works by purchasing the card and then entering in purchase details into AMD's Rewards website. You can then choose two games from these - Starfield, Company of Heroes 3, Lies of P, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora - which have an approximate value of £100 - so you essentially get the RX 7800 XT for £360, which is incredible value. With this, you should get redemption codes for installing those games to your system, although they will need to be installed by a respective installer - for Starfield and Lies of P, that's Steam, while for Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, it's Ubisoft UConnect, or for Company of Heroes 3, it's the game's own installer.

As for the GPU itself, in our review, we noted the 7800 XT to be an excellent performer for the price at 1440p, especially in non-RT workloads in the likes of Forza Horizon 5. Here, the RX 7800 XT managed to beat off the RTX 4070, as well as in Control, too. Against the RTX 4070 Super, the RX 7800 XT matches well in non-RT workloads, with only a couple of frames separating them in the likes of Control. In Cyberpunk 2077 without RT enabled, the RX 7800 XT actually wins against the RTX 4070 Super, which is testament to its great price to performance ratio. RT performance is an improvement over previous generations, and there are also some especially playable frame rates in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light 2, even if Nvidia still holds a commanding lead with its latest cards.

The RX 7800 XT is also a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz displays as well as DisplayPort 2.1 for even more future-proofed connections. There is also some solid headroom for using this card for content creation workloads with 16GB of VRAM, too, which is handy.

If you're after a great GPU for 1440p gaming with the fun of two free games, then you'll want to check out this excellent bundle deal at Ebuyer.