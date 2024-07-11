Save £100 on this MSI RTX 4080 Super with a discount code from Very

Whichever way you cut it, the RTX 4080 Super wasn't the most exciting launch from Nvidia back in January, in spite of all the hype surrounding the new Super cards. Discounts on the big lad have also been quite hard to come by, so when we do find one, it's worth talking about. From Very, this MSI Ventus 3X OC variant is 10 percent off with code VTQ9M, bringing its price down to below £900.

The 4080 Super was a card more about a price cut than its boost in performance over the standard 4080, considering the normal card originally retailed for north of £1100, which was hilariously expensive at the time. The Super offers better performance by a handful of percentage points, but the fact is that it brings solid performance for 4K, ray-traced games at a lower price. In our review, we noted the 4080 Super to offer some high-riding results in the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, where with RT on, it garnered an average FPS of 42.05fps, while in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, its 71.84fps average result is excellent, too. Those figures are also significantly better than AMD's top-drawer RX 7900 XTX. In pure rasterisation terms in the likes of Forza Horizon 5 and Control, the 7900 XTX is a better card with more VRAM and the like, but the Super offers better ray-traced performance - it's horses for courses, but depends on what you'd prefer.

This particular MSI variant also comes with a decent selection of outputs with four in total - two HDMI 2.1 ports and two DP 1.4a ports. You also get a sleek look with a blend of black and silver, plus a chunky triple fan shroud for adequate cooling.

The RTX 4080 Super remains a fantastic GPU for 4K gaming, especially with ray-tracing enabled, and while it only offered a small uptick in performance in comparison to the standard 4080, its price cut has helped matters. That goes especially for deals like this one from Very, where a £100 price cut is most welcome.