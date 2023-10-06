This PowerColor RX 6700 XT is down to £283 with a discount code from Ebuyer's eBay store

The big fun that is Prime Day 2 and other Q4 sales are fast approaching, but if you're like me and impatient for a good deal on a capable mid-range GPU, you're in luck. You can currently get a PowerColor RX 6700 XT graphics card for just £283 at Ebuyer's Ebay store using the code TECHDEAL10. That's a great price on a capable GPU for 1440p gaming.

It makes for an excellent performer for the money, with solid performance in comparison to the RTX 3070. In our review, we noted it provided some fantastic results at 1440p, such as in Borderlands 3, where the card provided a result of 80fps. For reference, the more expensive RTX 3070 posted a result of 79fps, offering AMD a decent advantage in terms of value. As well as stacking up well against Nvidia's mid-ranger, the 6700 XT also proves to be a handy upgrade compared to the previous-generation RX 5700 XT. Of course, the best results for the 6700 XT come in non-RT based workloads, and if you don't mind that, then this is a great card for the price.

The 6700 XT also provides a solid selection of outputs, with HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4a represented to allow for high refresh rate and high res gaming, even if this isn't a card that's capable of 4K/120Hz output. The fact there's a total of four outputs is also solid if you intend on using this GPU across multiple monitors - I'm looking at you, sim racers. What's more, its 12GB of VRAM also provides a bit more headroom than the competition, meaning this will be a handy card for more intense gaming, as well as for more intensive creative workloads, such as video editing.

This specific PowerColor variant also offers a quite a minimalistic aesthetic, much like a lot of the board partner's other AMD cards. It opts to go for a fully black dual fan shroud, and does away with any RGB lighting, making it a great choice for virtually any PC build.

£283 for this PowerColor RX 6700 XT using code TECHDEAL10 from Amazon is excellent, and if you're in the market for a new GPU for solid performance at 1440p, this is worth a look.