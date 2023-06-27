This massive 4TB Samsung 870 QVO SATA SSD is just £125 from Amazon with cashback

It's not just one SATA SSD deal that I've got for you, but two! While that Integral V Series deal was good, arguably this Samsung deal is a better choice for the data hoarders of the world.

You can get 4TB of storage for just £125 at the moment with the combo of this Amazon price reduction and claiming cashback from Samsung. Given that this drive cost more than £200 earlier this month, that's a massive savings.

As mentioned above, getting the 870 QVO for what is a ludicrously good price is based on redeeming a cashback offer Samsung has running at the moment. They're running a wider cashback promo on all manner of products, but the important one here is on storage where you can get £50 back. This brings the price of the 870 QVO down from £175 to a more pocket-friendly £125.

So, what's the big hoo-hah with this drive then? Well, as a SATA SSD, it's going to be a worthwhile upgrade over any older mechanical hard drives you have in your PC or laptop at the moment, offering quite a major speed boost. With this in mind, Samsung rates this SSD as offering read and write speeds of up to 560MB/s and 530MB/s respectively, which is impressive for a QLC drive - even one equipped with DRAM like the 870 Qvo. It may not be as quick as the very fastest gaming SSDs that use the more modern NVMe standard, but compared to older hard drives, it represents a big upgrade.

With this in mind, the 870 QVO is going to make a worthwhile upgrade to a lot of laptops and desktops, especially also as it's a 2.5-inch drive, offering wider compatibility. It's also important to note the fact you're getting four entire terabytes of storage here. This offers a shedload of space for you to store a lot of stuff on, be it local music and video files, games, apps, or an OS install if you so wish, and if you want to use this as your main drive. I'm someone of the opinion that you can never have too much storage, and adding four terabytes into your system provides a solid foundation.

Getting such a large capacity SSD for as good a price as this really is excellent, and if you're in the market for a solid SSD for use in all manner of laptops and desktops, this Samsung 870 QVO 4TB drive for £125 is fantastic.