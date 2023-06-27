This 2TB Integral V Series SATA SSD is just £65 from MyMemory with a code

SATA storage keeps on getting cheaper, and at the moment, things are getting ridiculously good. This Integral V Series 2TB SATA SSD is down to just £65 from MyMemory with code IM20, which knocks £20 off its list price, and gives you a handy upgrade for older systems as much as newer ones.

SATA SSDs may not be as impressive as they once were when they were first launched several years ago, but they remain a highly versatile solution for speeding up storage in devices, both old and new. SATA arguably has a much wider net of compatibility than newer NVMe drives, even if it comes with a bit of a performance penalty compared to more modern options. With this in mind, you can bung SATA storage virtually in anywhere you please, be it in existing systems for a cheap upgrade for more storage, or in older laptops or desktops to give them a much quicker option compared to an older hard drive. I've done this a few times with older laptops and desktops, and it really does make a difference.

Of course, it's worth noting why SSDs work better than old hard drives. The key thing here is access times - with an SSD you don't need to wait for a read head to physically reach the data you're interested in; everything is basically instant, which makes accessing even small files noticeably snappier.

Maximum speeds are of course alos much higher, as this Integral V Series drive is rated for respective read and writes of up to 560MB/s and 540MB/s. This makes it a lot quicker than older mechanical hard drives, and therefore a worthwhile upgrade over them in any instance. As well as offering better speeds, solid state storage is also a lot more reliable. With no moving parts, this obviously means that there's a lot less to go wrong, compared to older hard drives with their spinning discs and all.

This Integral drive also comes with a large 2TB capacity, making it suitable for storing all sorts of stuff on, from large media and games libraries, to a host of applications. It's always nice to have some extra headroom too, and even if you don't end up filling this Integral SSD, it's handy to know you've got a decent capacity.

If you're wanting to grab some speedy storage on the cheap, this Integral V Series 2TB SATA SSD for £65 from MyMemory really is an absolute steal.