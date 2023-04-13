This Intel Arc A750 GPU is just £230 from Overclockers

It wasn't too long that I wrote up a solid deal we found on an AsRock Intel Arc A770 GPU, and now it's the case that you can grab the nearly equally powerful Arc A750 for even less. This capable 1080p graphics card is now down to £230, a £130 reduction below its UK RRP.

We noted in our review that the A750 is a remarkably similar performer to the A770, with frame rates on average being between three and ten percent less than Intel's slightly more powerful card. To put this in relation to some actual numbers, in Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, we recorded the A750 as posting an average 119fps across the benchmark, whereas the A770 offered a result closer to 130fps. These results aren't too far behind AMD's RX 6600 XT and Nvidia's RTX 3060, and these were with the launch drivers - so performance could actually be a fair bit better than this!

The A750 isn't just a solid performer for gaming, but also for content creation, too. This is through its support for AVI encoding, which is only found on AMD and Nvidia's (considerably more expensive) latest-generation graphics cards. The advantage of the AVI codec is that it offers much higher quality outputs at the same bitrate as others, which is a surefire advantage for video production and consumption. You also get DisplayPort 2.0, something not even included on Nvidia's RTX 4090, which is a handy upgrade on the older DP 1.4 standard.

In looking at this AsRock card specifically, it's an especially mean looking card with a triple-fan cooler and black shroud helping it to look especially mean. There isn't any form of lighting here, which will suit if you're going for a more minimalistic or simple aesthetic with your PC. If you're someone wanting to grab a GPU that's not going to draw too much attention to itself in your rig, this could be the one for you.

Before I go, it's important to note there is a bit of a major caveat with the Arc A750, much like its slightly more powerful brother. If you have a motherboard that doesn't support Resizable BAR, then you'll be hit with a pretty significant performance penalty. However, the last few motherboard generations (as far back as 300-series Intel and 400-series AMD boards) support the standard, for most people this shouldn't be a worry. You can check for a BIOS update that adds the function for older motherboards, or consider something like the RX 6600 XT or RTX 3060 if your motherboard predates the tech.

With that caveat in mind however, the fact is that this AsRock Intel Arc A750 for £230 from Overclckers is a solid GPU that brings with it some excellent performance in a variety of titles at 1080p. You can push things higher, and the A750 will perform pretty well at 1440p, too. For the money though, it's a good GPU that will work well in a mid-range modern system.