This 4TB Seagate Firecuda 530 NVMe SSD is just £219 from Amazon right now

Update (3PM): Now out of stock. Original article continues below:

It wasn't too long ago that we were talking about the incredibly quick WD Black SN850X being available in 4TB form for £245 as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. Today though we have an even better deal on an equally fast drive perfect for PS5 and PC, with Seagate's Firecuda 530 4TB model down to an even lower £219 - versus its usual price of nearly £300.

At the time of writing, the Firecuda 530 is showing as temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it with a delivery date at some point in the future. It doesn't say when that date is, but it may be worth placing an order because I don't think you'll be getting this drive any cheaper this side of Black Friday. In doing the maths, it works out to 5.5p per gigabyte on one of the fastest SSDs on the market in the largest capacity it's made in. That's a great price for a drive as capable as the Firecuda 530.

For reference, this is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy, especially if we're talking in terms of raw speed. With read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6000MB/s respectively, it's no slouch, and what's more, its random speeds - a better indicator of OS and game load time performance - are also incredible - 800K IOPS for reads and 1000K IOPS for writes. This helps make the Firecuda 530 an incredible performer at basically any task from content creation to gaming, giving you especially quick access to all the files you need.

Those speeds also make it a prime performer for use in a PS5, with oodles of storage that'll increase your usable storage by approximately eight times, and blazing fast speeds. There is only one small thing, though. You don't get a heatsink, which Sony recommends. However, this is an easy fix - Amazon has this £8 option, which we've recommended in the past. It's an inexpensive way of making a powerful drive such as this Firecuda 530 4TB fully compliant for much cheaper than getting Seagate's own heatsink model.

If you're willing to put up with a little bit of a wait, £219 for such a capable PCIe 4.0 NVMe drive as this Seagate Firecuda 530 4TB is a great price, and it's definitely a drive to consider for those wanting a useful upgrade to your PS5 or PC.