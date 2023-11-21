Corsair's TC100 Relaxed gaming chair is down to £150 after a £50 Currys discount

If you're in the market for a new, high-quality gaming chair that won't break the bank then the Corsair TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair could be just the seat for you. Currys has discounted the TC100 by £50, bringing it to £150.

This model sports a fabric (rather than faux-leather) exterior, with relatively basic adjustable arms, neck and lumbar pillows and a deliberately restrained, mature aesthetic. For the money, this is a pretty strong offering, and this is reflected in reviews that rate the chair highly for its comfort, looks and reclining ability.

The Corsair TC100 is the stablemate of the TC200, the chair that crowned the best fabric chair of 2023 after exhaustive testing at Digital Foundry's Bristol office. The TC100's racing-inspired design provides a sleek-looking chair that also excels in comfort thanks to its soft fabric upholstery and generous 375mm seat.

For more deals from Black Friday 2023, be sure to check out our other guides and pages covering gaming deals and tech savings. You can also follow us on Twitter at @dealsfoundry for all your shopping needs throughout the Black Friday period.