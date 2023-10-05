Best early Black Friday Dell deals 2023

We're slowly gearing up for the exciting time that is Black Friday 2023, which is just a few weeks away at November 20th. If you're after some of the best Black Friday Dell deals for this year, then we've got you covered with this handy dandy article. That goes for whether you're after any laptops, desktops, or monitors as the centrepiece of your setup.

Here are all the deals worth considering from Dell US and Dell UK, as well as deals on Dell gear from other retailers. We'll keep this article up to date throughout Black Friday, so you can be sure to find what you're looking for - from a high-end gaming monitor to a great value gaming laptop.

As this a brand-specific article, it arguably makes the most sense to split things up by product category, so that's how it's going to be done!

Laptops

When we said the best Dell Black Friday deals, that also extends into marques that Dell is behind, such as Alienware, and for the most part, their top-end gaming items are likely going to be under that banner. This comes first of all for laptops, and Alienware options usually provide an excellent blend of great performance and space-age design.

UK deals

US deals

None yet...

Desktops

It's much the same story when it comes to desktop PCs. Most of the powerful, gaming-grade prebuilts Dell offer will come under the Alienware brand, and offer the usual space-age flourishes, alongside some pretty neat hardware.

UK deals

None yet...

US deals

None yet...

Monitors

Dell's monitors are legendary for their quality and value, including their Alienware lineup of high-end gaming displays. Here are the models we've tested and recommend, from great budget options to some of the finest monitors on the planet - we particularly recommend the Dell S2721DGFA and Alienware AW3423DW, as these models are amongst our top gaming monitor picks.

UK deals

US deals

None yet...

So, there you have it - that's some of the current best Black Friday deals on Dell/Alienware laptops, desktops and monitors that we can find at the moment. Expect more deals as today progresses - after all, that's what usually happens! They'll still be sorted by product type, so finding a deal on your favourite product should be simple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Of course, time and time again, there are going to be important questions about gaming headsets, not least if you're deciding to grab a new one. Below, we'll take you through a handful of key Qs with our two cents added to help you make a properly informed buying decision.

What Dell products does Digital Foundry recommend?

Truth be told, we've recommended a good selection of Dell and Alienware products over the years, and it's worth checking dedicated lists such as those for the best gaming monitors to understand what we've picked and why.

To be specific, we've recommended Dell's excellent XPS 13 and 15 laptops, as well as their S2721DGFA monitor which is our actually pick for the best gaming monitor. In addition, we've also picked out Alienware laptops and gaming monitors like the AW3423DW QD-OLED as top contenders in their respective categories.

What Dell deals do we expect to see?

As the month of November wear on and the big Black Friday weekend draws nearer, it would make sense for us to see more deals on Dell and Alienware products in general. To be more specific though, there is an expectation that major retailers (e.g. Amazon, Currys, eBuyer, Scan) will offer deals on a slew of Dell products, as they've begun to already, as well as for the deals that Dell has offered directly to continue on.