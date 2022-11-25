Get the awesome LG C1 OLED TV for just £899 from Box this Black Friday

LG are known for making some of the best displays, whether they end up in smartphones, laptops or TVs. And their recent OLED TVs have been widely acclaimed for packing the best features, including those which are ideal for gamers.

The LG C1 is one of their best offerings, and this 55-inch OLED TV is currently down to just £899 at Box this Black Friday. All you have to do is use the code TV100 at checkout, saving you a massive £300 from the previous retail price.

This TV has already been chosen as a top Digital Foundry pick thanks to its ability to produce excellent 4K visuals with HDR.

The OLED panel in the C1 TV has excellent contrast levels and fast pixel response times, making it ideal for fast games like multiplayer titles that also depend on the quality of your display. There's HDMI 2.1 support on all four ports, which allows the TV to keep up with the best hardware and show 4K images at up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, VRR support on PCs, PS5 and Series X/S banishes tearing, reduces judder and generally improves reponsiveness for a much more comfortable gaming experience.

Of course, using an OLED just for gaming would be a pity - as these TVs are also fantastic for TVs and films, with support for Dolby Vision and HLG, plus access to well-known streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video like other modern TVs via the convenient webOS platform.

