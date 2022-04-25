Diablo Immortal launches in June for both mobile and PC

Diablo Immortal launches in June for both mobile and PCHell-o.
Diablo Immortal will launch on 2nd June for both mobile platforms and via an open beta on PC, Blizzard has announced.
Word of a Windows version was unexpected - but footage debuted in the release date reveal stream, below. Blizzard also confirmed the PC edition would be free-to-play and support cross-play and cross-progression.
You sign up to pre-register now, via the link below.
Blizzard first announced Diablo Immortal, which is developed in partnership with Chinese company NetEase, back in 2018 to a mixed reaction. It has been slowly rumbling through alpha testing ever since.
Today, Blizzard referred to Diablo Immortal as its "biggest Diablo game to date".
Of course, work on Diablo 4 is still continuing. In its latest financial results briefing today, Activision Blizzard stated that company-wide internal testing of the game was underway - though it will not release this year.
Today's Diablo Immortal livestream is the latest in a string of reveals from the publisher in recent months (including details on the imminent Overwatch 2 beta, word of a new mobile Warcraft experience and a brand-new Blizzard-developed survival game) as it attempts to put the last year of allegations into its workplace culture behind it, and steady the ship ahead of its impending proposed Microsoft buyout.
On June 2, Hell is everywhere.— Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 25, 2022
📱 iOS & Android
💻 PC Open Beta
Pre-register: https://t.co/hKUMmROvQI pic.twitter.com/BoC4tDL7Kq
