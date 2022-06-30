If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destruction AllStars developer still committed to game after "rocky start"

"We're still determined to keep on pushing forward and there's still so much more to come!"
Ishraq Subhan avatar
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Published on

Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games says that it is still committed to supporting the game in the long term after a "rocky start".

In a tweet on the game's official account, the developer said: "We've put so much work in to the game from feedback and talking with our players over the last few months.

"We're still determined to keep on pushing forward and there's still so much more to come!"

Watch on YouTube

Destruction AllStars released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in early 2021 and was free to PlayStation Plus subscribers in the first two months of release.

Despite the right conditions for success - a new console generation and easily attainable to a large customer base - the game slowly dwindled in active players following mixed reviews.

At launch, Eurogamer's Wesley Yin-Poole noted the game was "in desperate need of depth and content".

Over a year later, the game has received numerous updates as Sony attempts to establish itself in the "live service" model of game sales. It seems Lucid Games has been given the time and resources to make a comeback.

The game was also placed in the new "PlayStation Plus Extra" library, but continues to be a paid game priced at £34.99 in the PlayStation Store.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ishraq Subhan avatar

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch