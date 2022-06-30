Destruction AllStars developer still committed to game after "rocky start"

Destruction AllStars developer Lucid Games says that it is still committed to supporting the game in the long term after a "rocky start".

In a tweet on the game's official account, the developer said: "We've put so much work in to the game from feedback and talking with our players over the last few months.

"We're still determined to keep on pushing forward and there's still so much more to come!"

Destruction AllStars released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in early 2021 and was free to PlayStation Plus subscribers in the first two months of release.

Despite the right conditions for success - a new console generation and easily attainable to a large customer base - the game slowly dwindled in active players following mixed reviews.

At launch, Eurogamer's Wesley Yin-Poole noted the game was "in desperate need of depth and content".

Over a year later, the game has received numerous updates as Sony attempts to establish itself in the "live service" model of game sales. It seems Lucid Games has been given the time and resources to make a comeback.

The game was also placed in the new "PlayStation Plus Extra" library, but continues to be a paid game priced at £34.99 in the PlayStation Store.