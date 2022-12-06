If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2's next season gives Rasputin a creepy body

His eyes a flaming glow.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Rasputin gets a body in Destiny 2.

Bungie has unveiled Season of the Seraph, Destiny 2's new in-game season which begins today, 6th December.

For long-time Destiny fans, this season looks to reveal more about the series' mysterious AI "Warmind" Rasputin, whose robotic consciousness once took charge of galactic defense for solar system. Alongside more adventures with the Bray family, today's new trailer introduces a creepy robot body for Rasputin - a mix of Aperture Science tech and Palpatine from Rise of Skywalker.

It looks like the story of how players restore Rasputin and get him his new look will be doled out over the season via weekly story missions.

Watch on YouTube
Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph.

Other changes this season include some long-awaited Cruicible updates, with a new 3v3 competitive ladder to replace Glory, engram focusing for Shaxx, a new Iron Banner zone control mode called Fortress, and a couple of new weapons for Trials of Osiris.

This season will also encompass the other side of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed X Destiny 2 mash-up. In Destiny 2, expect armour ornaments themed around Eivor (Titan), Kassandra (Hunter), and Altair (Warlock), plus an Assassin's Creed-themed Sparrow and other items.

Looking further ahead, Destiny's annual Christmas-themed event The Dawning will kick off next week on Tuesday, 13th December. This year's Moments of Triumph challenges are also now live, celebrating Destiny 2's Year 5.

Season of the Seraph is due to last until 28th February, when Lightfall, Destiny 2's next major expansion, begins the game's sixth and penultimate year of announced content with a trip to Neptune.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch