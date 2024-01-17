How to get Wish-Keeper and all Wish-Keeper catalysts in Destiny 2

Wish Keeper is a fantastic Exotic bow in Destiny 2.

First introduced in the Season of the Wish, this weapon has the unique ability to create Strand-based traps.

Wish Keeper is great for controlling the flow of battles, and for setting specific targets up for large bursts of damage.

This page will detail how to get Wish-Keeper in Destiny 2, how to unlock all Wish-Keeper catalysts, and our pick for the perfect Wish-Keeper god roll.

On this page:

How to get Wish-Keeper in Destiny 2 Wish-Keeper is really all about the Starcrossed Exotic mission. This challenging foray into the Black Garden rewards Wish-Keeper upon first completion, and requires additional runs if you are to unlock the various Wish-Keeper Catalysts. In order to access Starcrossed you will need to participate in the Wishing All the Best weekly mission. Our full guide can walk you through it step-by-step. For the purposes of Wish-Keeper you will want to progress until week 4. After a conversation in the H.E.L.M. you will be sent into a mission called 'Apophasis'. Successful completion will be followed by a quick conversation with Crow, then you will be granted access to Starcrossed. Starcrossed is tuned towards higher level players, and can be a bit of a challenge, especially solo. Once you complete it you will be awarded Wish-Keeper. This bow is craftable, so if you want another, or want to customize it in the future, you can do so at the Enclave.

How to unlock all Wish-Keeper catalysts There are four selectable catalysts for Wish-Keeper. Each is tied to a short quest given out by Mara Sov in th H.E.L.M. Originally they were time gated, one catalyst was released per week. Now, however, all four are available. These can be done one at a time or you can take them on simultaneously. Each catalyst follows the same format. The quest will give you a destination somewhere in the Solar System. When you travel to that spot there will be a shaft of light aiming up into the sky. You will need to interact with it to reveal a message. A new shaft of light will point to a "star" up in the sky. Shoot this with Wish-Keeper and more will appear. Keep hitting these one at a time and a constellation will eventually form. This will leave an inscription on the ground for you to collect. Finally, you will need to clear Starcrossed on Legend difficulty to complete the mission, and collect the catalyst. Constellation: Tower The first Wish-Keeper catalyst grants the Enduring Snare refit, which allows the traps set by Wish-Keeper to last longer. To find this constellation you will need to enter Starcrossed on Legend Difficulty. As soon as you emerge from the caves into an open area, look ahead and to the right for a tall island with a waterfall. Use the small island and the path that starts counter-clockwise around the large island to reach the top, where you will find the hidden message to reveal the constellation. Constellation: Lock The second catalyst is the Multi-Threaded Snare refit. This modifies the snare trap from Wish-Keeper to engangle more enemies. For this constellation you will need to visit the Dreaming City, and head through the Northwestern passages to the Spine of Keres. As you approach the tall Awoken structure, turn left and follow the path that circles around the exterior of the area. Eventually one of the tree covered land masses off the left side of the path will have the beam of light visible. Jump over to find the spot to reveal the constellation. Constellation: Pair Next up is the Vorpal Weapon refit catalyst. As you might expect, this applies the Vorpal Weapon perk to Wish-Ender, applying a damage buff versus bosses and Guardian using their Supers. This constellation will send you back into the Legend version of Starcrossed. Proceed forward as normal until you reach an area called The Roost. You will need to clear an encounter leading up to a boss fight here. After that a portal will open. Go in, and pass though the claustrophobic jumping puzzle. Once you emerge in open air keep moving forward until you see one of the red pools of light that grants Dam's Gift. You won't need to collect it, unstead to a u-turn to your left. Nestled next to the walls will be an opening. Go inside to find the beam of light. Constellation: Wish The last catalyst is Hatchling refit. This causes precision final blows or rapid final blows with non-precision weapons to spawn Threadlings at the target's location, which then seek out and do additional damage to enemies. You will need to head to the Dreaming City once again. This time you will proceed straight ahead from the spawn point, keep to the cave system on the right. Make a sharp right turn once you reach The Strand, and continue on until you reach the Gardens of Esila. Push forward though any enemies until you see this large balcony. Stand on the edge of that bridge looking out toward empty space, and you should see the shaft of light peeking up from behind a rocky hill.