Destiny 2's Quicksilver Storm is an Exotic auto rifle introduced in Season of Plunder.

Described as "Cloud Strider weaponry that has somehow been reshaped and found its way into our hands", the Quicksilver Storm is available exclusively for those who pre-order the Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass - granting you access to the weapon instantly if you do.

This page explains how to get the Quicksilver Storm in game, and details on Quicksilver Storm perks and features if you're undecided.

How to get the Quicksilver Storm in Destiny 2

The Quicksilver Storm is an Exotic auto rifle available to those who pre-order the Lightfall + Annual Pass in Destiny 2.

Once you do, you must visit Master Rahool - the Tower's Cryptarch. Here's located here if you need a refresher:

Within this menu, you'll then find all available Lightfall pre-order items - including the Quicksilver Storm on the left side. Provided you have room in your inventory, you can claim the weapon as yours.

If the Quicksilver Storm is not showing up, then restart the game, especially if you purchased the pack while Destiny 2 was already running.

If you don't want to pre-order Lightfall + Annual Pass - which is understandable considering the £80 / $100 price-tag - it's likely it'll be available when Lightfall launches from February 2023 through other means, similar to how No Time to Explain was time-gated to those who pre-ordered the Season of the Hunt pass / Deluxe Edition of the Beyond Light expansion.

Where is the Quicksilver Storm Catalyst?

The Quicksilver Storm Catalyst is not available at launch. It's possible it might be released when Quicksilver Storm is more widely available in-game, when Lightfall / Year 6 launches on 28th February, 2023.

Until then, it's time to practice the perks and features that are available with the base weapon...

Quicksilver Storm perks and features

As well as excellent (maxed out) stablity, Quicksilver Storm is an auto rifle with an explosive Intrinsic Perk.

This is where landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a "homing micro-rocket". Alternatively, thanks to the Grenade Chaser perk, you can store these up and load a grenade instead by long-pressing the reload button.

Other perks include:

Corkscrew Rifling

High-Caliber Rounds

Grenade Chaser

Hand-Laid Stock

Early analysis from the community (such as zferolie on reddit) suggests that though it won't be a huge weapon DPS (damage per second) wise, it does "very respectible numbers", especially for general enemy clearance.

KackisHD on YouTube, meanwhile, has some hands-on impressions if you want to see it in action:

Our early thoughts? Discounting the explosive perks, it's a smooth-feeling weapon we've enjoyed using so far. Not worth dropping a pre-order for alone, but one we're going to play around with alongside Sweet Business for whenever we have an Exotic primary slot going free.