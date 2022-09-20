Destiny 2 Osteo Striga god roll and how to unlock explained

The Osteo Striga in Destiny 2 is an Exotic weapon with a unique and powerful quirk.

Osteo Striga is a Kinetic SMG; its ability to clear large groups of enemies quickly makes it a powerful PvE (player versus environment) weapon, and the tracking capability of the rounds it fires can be devastating to opposing Guardians in the Crucible (also known as PvP).

We will guide you through how to get Osteo Striga in Destiny 2, and the best Osteo Striga god rolls you should be hunting.

How to get Osteo Striga in Destiny 2

Osteo Striga was added to Destiny 2 as part of the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion. Originally it was reserved exclusively for people who purchased the Deluxe Edition of The Witch Queen, but subsequent updates made it available to anyone who completes the Witch Queen campaign.

After wrapping up the main story, visit The Enclave. Make your way to the Relic, and choose the Shape option. The Pattern (blueprint) for Osteo Striga will be in the Kinetic Weapon tab in the Submachine Gun category.

Once you select the Osteo Striga pattern you will be taken to the weapon shaping screen. Apply the Screaming Swarm Intrinsic in the first column. Now select your Barrel, Stock and Traits. You will only have one option in each category initially, so just select what is available. Once each column is filled you can shape Osteo Striga, and the weapon will be yours.

As you use Osteo Striga, more options for the parts and perks of the gun will become available. You will need to reach level 10 to unlock the full set of possible shaping components, and doing so will cost Ascendant Alloy and Resonant Elements, so be sure to collect those from Deepsight Resonance weapons.

Osteo Striga god roll recommendation in Destiny 2

One of the advantages that shaped weapons have over random drops is that you can select the specific components and perks, and assemble the ideal roll for yourself, without having to rely on a random lucky drop. Osteo Striga is no different.

The exotic perk of Osteo Striga comes in two parts. First is Screaming Swarm. The rounds fired by this gun are sentient, toxic projectiles that track enemies. If you line up your shots then they will follow the target, even behind cover if you have the correct angle.

Second is Toxic Overload. With this, kills or repeated precision hits will trigger a burst of poison that spreads to nearby enemies. It’s a powerful ability that can kill entire swarms of weak foes in an instant.

An ideal build, aka a ‘god roll’ of Osteo Striga will focus on accuracy and handling, which will maximize how often the gun’s exotic perk activates.

Here is our recommendation for the best Osteo Striga god roll in Destiny 2:

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Hand-Laid Stock

As an SMG Osteo Striga is built for up close combat. Range and accuracy tend to be the weaknesses for these types of weapons. Smallbore increases the effective range of this gun, while also reducing the recoil.

Accurized Rounds further boosts range. This is helpful in PvE, and essential in PvP, where smart players will force engagements from outside of distances where Osteo Striga is typically effective.

Osteo Striga has a very vertical recoil pattern, which makes it easy to predict. Adding the Hand-Laid Stock reduces how strong that pull is, makes it easier to control. This allows you to take advantage of the range boosts from the other components, and become as lethal at medium range as you are up close.

The Catalyst for Osteo Striga becomes available once you earn enough XP with the gun to reach level 10. Equipping the catalyst boosts your range and reload speed, and poison final blows return ammo to the weapon’s magazine.

It’s the final piece to truly complete the Osteo Striga god roll, as waves of enemies break before you while your gun replensishes its magezine.