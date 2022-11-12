Dead Space reveals its voice cast

EA and Motive have revealed the voice actors cast in its Dead Space remake.

Although we already knew that previously silent protagonist Isaac Clarke would now be voiced by Gunner Wright - the original voice of Isaac in Dead Space 2 and 3 - Motive has now revealed the rest of the cast.

Tanya Clarke - no relation to Isaac - is back as Nicole Brennan, having provided her voice and likeness in the first game and Dead Space 2. Former NHL athlete Anthony Alabi is on board to portray the no-nonsense Zach Hammond, fresh from his roles in Shameless and Family Reunion.

Then we have Brigitte Kali Canales as Kendra Daniels - you may know her as Rachel in Fear of the Walking Dead and Trace Martez in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch - whilst Challus Mercer will be portrayed by Star Trek's Captain Robau in Star Trek, Faran Tahir.

The game's mysterious Instagram account, The Bench, reportedly has eight more secrets to give up between now and when the sci-fi horror releases, so keep an eye if you can't wait for more.

EA's Dead Space remake recently raised eyebrows for its £70/$70 price point on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, compared to its £50/$60 cost on Steam. It's set to release on 27th January for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.