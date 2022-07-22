If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Daiva, Fighter's History and Kirby join Nintendo Switch Online

Poyo Poyo? Puyo Puyo!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Kirby's Avalanche box art.

Nintendo has added three more classic games to its ever-growing library accessible via Switch Online.

First up is Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia on NES. The sixth out of seven games in the Daiva series, it was released in 1986. In the trailer for this Switch Online update, Nintendo shared that players can input the password たたかう to jetpack straight into a side-scrolling space shoot-out.

Next in the line-up is Fighter's History, an arcade fighting game released in 1993 which was then ported to SNES the next year.

Watch on YouTube
Nintendo Switch Online July update trailer.

While you might think it's similar to Street Fighter (Capcom did sue developer Data East and lost, so I must legally inform you that there is no copyright infringement here!), Fighter's History has its own unique details like being able to make items fall off your opponent's clothing during a round. Knock off their socks in this not-knockoff Street Fighter Two.

Kirby's Avalanche from 1995 joins the SNES library alongside Fighter's History. The game is a western release of Super Puyo Puyo featuring characters and music from the Kirby series. Like all Puyo Puyo games, the goal is to beat your opponent by causing their screen to fill up with the adorable, round, squishy, colourful Puyo blobs.

Japanese subscribers will gain access to Kirby's Super Star Stacker instead, as Kirby's Avalanche only ever released in the Europe and North America regions.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch