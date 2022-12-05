Cyberpunk 2077 will get a Game of the Year edition

Cyberpunk 2077 will be re-released with a Game of the Year edition, developer CD Projekt has confirmed.

As you might expect, this package will include next year's paid-for Phantom Liberty expansion, as well as all other free updates released so far.

The announcement of Cyberpunk 2077's Game of the Year Edition package has raised some eyebrows considering the game's state in the year that it launched, though the "GOTY Edition" branding has now been so over-used it should hardly come as a surprise.

Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, due in 2023.

"It's the natural order of things," CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński said (thanks, Stockwatch).

"It was the same with the Witcher, which, after both expansions, was finally released as a Game of the Year edition and has been on the market that way every since. The same can be expected in this case."

The inclusion of Phantom Liberty - which will skip last-gen consoles to only arrive on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - means the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 Game of the Year Edition will be limited to those platforms as well.

Phantom Liberty is confirmed to be the only major expansion on the cards for Cyberpunk 2077 before CD Projekt moves on to the game's full-blown sequel.

The expansion is set to take players into an "all-new district" of Night City for a fresh story described as a "spy-thriller". Details are thin on the ground, though fans will be able to enjoy more Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.