If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Cyberpunk 2077 now has DLSS 3 support

Shiny.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3.

A fresh update to Cyberpunk 2077 on PC has added support for DLSS 3, Nvidia's upscaling technology that allows for much-improved frame-rates.

A video released by Nvidia shows various sections of gameplay with ray-tracing effects enabled, and compares the same rig running Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 switched on and off. With DLSS 3 enabled, the game's frame-rates are more than doubled.

CD Projekt has continually worked to polish Cyberpunk 2077 since its launch over a year ago. This latest patch allows Nvidia's frame-generating technology to lend its own hand - if you have an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU for it. You can see how it all looks below.

Watch on YouTube
Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 features trailer.

Next up for Cyberpunk 2077 is the game's ambitious-looking Phantom Liberty expansion. This will bring back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and introduce Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. Expect it to arrive sometime later this year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch