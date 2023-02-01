Cyberpunk 2077 now has DLSS 3 support

A fresh update to Cyberpunk 2077 on PC has added support for DLSS 3, Nvidia's upscaling technology that allows for much-improved frame-rates.

A video released by Nvidia shows various sections of gameplay with ray-tracing effects enabled, and compares the same rig running Cyberpunk 2077 with DLSS 3 switched on and off. With DLSS 3 enabled, the game's frame-rates are more than doubled.

CD Projekt has continually worked to polish Cyberpunk 2077 since its launch over a year ago. This latest patch allows Nvidia's frame-generating technology to lend its own hand - if you have an Nvidia RTX 40-series GPU for it. You can see how it all looks below.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 features trailer.

Next up for Cyberpunk 2077 is the game's ambitious-looking Phantom Liberty expansion. This will bring back Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand and introduce Idris Elba as Solomon Reed. Expect it to arrive sometime later this year.