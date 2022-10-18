Customisable Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers now available

Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers can now be customised in the Xbox Design Lab.

Since 2016, the lab has allowed players to design their own controllers with personal colour combinations - body, buttons, triggers, sticks and more.

Until now this has only been available for the standard controllers, but now the service is available for the premium Elite Series 2 that boasts adjustable thumbsticks, triggers, a rubberised grip, 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, and more.

Watch on YouTube Customize Elite with Xbox Design Lab

Customised Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers start at £124.99. Elite Accessory Packs (including carry case, alternative thumbsticks, paddles and more) are also available separately to customise, or can be purchased alongside the controller for £174.99.

This contrasts with Sony's PlayStation equivalent, the DualSense Edge PS5 pro controller, which costs £210 as standard - a price which includes various bits such as a carry case and more.

Xbox controllers are compatible with Xbox Series X/S consoles, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.

The customised Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers are available now in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, most Western European countries, and select Southeast Asian countries.

For more information, visit Xbox Wire.