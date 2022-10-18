Sony's DualSense Edge PS5 pro controller costs £210

Sony's DualSense Edge PS5 pro controller costs £210With replacement sticks for £20.
Sony's pricey new PlayStation 5 pro controller - the DualSense Edge - will launch on 26th January 2023 and cost £210. In Europe that's €240. In the US, that's $200.
Additionally, replacement stick modules will be available for £20/€25/$20.
For your money, you'll get the controller, a braided USB cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two level back buttons, a connector housing and a carrying case for all the above to sit within.
Sony isn't the first to offer a high-end controller with customisable controllers. For comparison, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a typical recommended retail price of £160 via the Microsoft Store.
PlayStation's DualSense Edge controller will be available to pre-order from next Tuesday 25th October. In the UK, US, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg you'll only be able to order via direct.playstation.com.
Are you ponying up the cash?
Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1
Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!