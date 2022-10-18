If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony's DualSense Edge PS5 pro controller costs £210

With replacement sticks for £20.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge pro controller.

Sony's pricey new PlayStation 5 pro controller - the DualSense Edge - will launch on 26th January 2023 and cost £210. In Europe that's €240. In the US, that's $200.

Additionally, replacement stick modules will be available for £20/€25/$20.

For your money, you'll get the controller, a braided USB cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two level back buttons, a connector housing and a carrying case for all the above to sit within.

Watch on YouTube
A look at the DualSense Edge in action.

Sony isn't the first to offer a high-end controller with customisable controllers. For comparison, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 has a typical recommended retail price of £160 via the Microsoft Store.

PlayStation's DualSense Edge controller will be available to pre-order from next Tuesday 25th October. In the UK, US, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg you'll only be able to order via direct.playstation.com.

Are you ponying up the cash?

