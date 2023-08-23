Cult hit shooter Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster in works from System Shock Remake team

Nightdive Studios, the team behind the recently remastered classics System Shock and Quake 2, is at it again. Earlier today, the studio revealed its Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster, and needless to say there are a few excited members on the Eurogamer team.

This upcoming release has been created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, and is in development for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

You can see a little preview of how it is all shaping up in the trailer below.

Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - Reveal Trailer.

On its launch, Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster will support up to 4K at 120fps. Meanwhile, the company has teased a range of nifty features such as advanced 3D rendering, modern gamepad support, trophies and achievements. It has also promised even "more" than that, but it seems to be keeping mum for now.

We still don't have a release date for Star Wars Dark Forces' remaster, although Nightdive has promised we will hear more on this sometime before the year is out. We will keep you posted.

Image credit: Nightdive Studios

In other Star Wars related news, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world romp Outlaws is set to release next year.

Set in the Star Wars Universe between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players will take on the role of outlaw and scoundrel Kay Vess, as she attempts to pull off one of the biggest heists in Outer Rim history. This will all take place in new locales and iconic settings such as Mos Eisley and its cantina.

To borrow from one Ben Obi-Wan Kenobi, we will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than here. We must be cautious.