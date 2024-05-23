Today’s Connections hint and answer on 24th May for 348

May is drawing to a close and to keep up with a score of completing daily puzzles, here's the Connections answer for today, 24th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Involves removing water.

- Involves removing water. Green - When food and feelings meet.

- When food and feelings meet. Blue - Think about breaking things.

- Think about breaking things. Purple - Words that go well with Change.

- Words that go well with Change. Pipe belongs in the Yellow group, Corn in Green, and Smile in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 24th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Sea Smile Egg Corn Cheese Chump Pipe Sap Drain Knuckles Loose Duct Schmaltz Climate Sewer Window To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections answer for 24th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Conduits for Water Removal - Drain, Duct, Pipe, Sewer.

Food Products Associated With Sentimentality - Cheese, Corn, Sap, Schmaltz.

Things to Crack- Egg, Knuckles, Smile, Window.

___Change - Chump, Climate, Loose, Sea After a couple of days of finding some groups pretty quickly, this time I had a hard time forming the groups. Egg, Cheese, and Corn are really there to bait us into thinking they are a group and waste a try! But okay, I eventually found the Green group and right after the Yellow one. To be honest, the third was purely out of luck. Not an easy day for me, but I managed to finish and find the four groups.