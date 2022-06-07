Classified military documents leaked on War Thunder forum for third time

Classified military documents have been leaked to the War Thunder forum for the third time.

The MMO military vehicle combat game from Gaijin Entertainment has a fervent fanbase that demands realism from the developers.

But once again that's gone too far, as classified documents of the DTC10-125 Chinese anti-tank missile have been leaked by fans in a further bid for realism.

This previously happened with British and French tanks.

The post on the War Thunder forum was quickly removed, stating: "Materials related to the DTC10-125 are classified in China".

As per a post on Resetera, however, this could have been avoided entirely. Details of forthcoming content were posted on a recently closed publicly accessible development server, but specifics were only placeholder.

"So what happened was the developer added this shell to the server, but copy/pasted the values of the previous version as a placeholder," reads the post. "This poster saw this, flipped out, and went ahead and posted treason to correct what are publicly communicated as placeholder values."

"Our community managers immediately banned the user and deleted his post, as the information on this particular shell is still classified in China," the studio told PC Gamer. "Publishing classified information on any vehicle of any nation at War Thunder forums is clearly prohibited, and the game developers never use it in their work.

"While we understand that our players want the game to be as realistic as possible, we're kindly asking them not to do anything illegal and jeopardize their safety, as well as safety of our community team members. The developers of War Thunder do their best to research information on vehicles using legally available tools, and scandals like this are clearly not useful for our efforts."