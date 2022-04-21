Capcom games are selling so well it has revised earnings forecast

Capcom's games are selling so well, the publisher has revised its earnings forecast.

Last year, it released the likes of Resident Evil: Village and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, both of which exceeded sales expectations and are cited by Capcom as a direct reason for the forecast revision.

Additionally, the release of Monster Hunter Rise on PC earlier this year - previously exclusive to the Nintendo Switch - has proven the "stable popularity of catalogue titles".

Back in February, Capcom released its sales figures for 2021, in which Monster Hunter Rise outsold Resident Evil Village.

Both games are in the top 10 best-selling Capcom games ever, topped by Monster Hunter World.

Further, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise are console exclusives on Switch. It means Capcom's success in its home country of Japan is assured due to the popularity of Nintendo's console.

The revised forecast also raises more questions: will we see more catalogue titles coming to PC, like Monster Hunter Rise? Is another Monster Hunter Stories sequel likely? And where exactly is that Resident Evil: Village DLC?

Let's hope everyone's favourite Lady Dimitrescu will return in that at least.

What's more, there's new DLC coming to Monster Hunter Rise on both Switch and PC with the Sunbreak expansion, due on 30th June.