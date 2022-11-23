Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 patch includes UI improvements

Season 1 end date listed.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has been updated with a bug-fixing patch that has also (slowly) begun to improve the game's user interface.

Other changes detailed in Infinity Ward's patch notes include the return of CDL modes and a fix to now show the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens on the Battle Pass menu.

A timer on the game's battle pass reveals Season 1 is now due to end on 1st February 2023.

Watch on YouTube
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Last-Gen - Can PS4/PS4 Pro & Xbox One/X Deliver 60fps?

UI improvements in this patch target the game's Camos menu, where you can now toggle the option to show (or hide) locked Camos, tidying everything up. Additionally, you can now use your controller's bumpers to jump between categories.

Modern Warfare 2's UI has been a recurring point of contention with Call of Duty fans who think parts of the game have been made to look like a Netflix dashboard.

The Call of Duty HQ launcher has seen similar complaints, with its artwork turned into memes.

Earlier this month, one fan took matters into their own hands by redesigning Modern Warfare 2's UI for themselves, which reverts the series back to its look in 2019's Modern Warfare 1.

Here's hoping the game continues to improve its UI in the future.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch