Bulletstorm VR gets December release date, just in time for the holidays

Stay frosty.

Bulletstorm VR
Image credit: Incuvo
Victoria Kennedy
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Bulletstorm VR is set to rain chaos down on us this festive period, with a launch date of 14th December. After all, nothing says winter joy like bombastic gunplay.

The date was revealed at yesterday's Gamescom Opening Night Live, along with a new trailer.

"Step into the boots of Grayson Hunt after a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet forces him to make a hard choice: survival or revenge," the accompanying blurb reads.

Here's that trailer for Bulletstorm VR, this one is from Sony but it is also coming to Meta Quest 2 and PCVR.

Meanwhile, over on X (formerly Twitter), the developer told us all to brace ourselves for a "visceral" VR combat experience, complete with the chance to "unleash over-the-top creative carnage, and destroy anything that stands in the way of your revenge". So, I guess this social media team has chosen a different path to just vanilla flavoured survival.

Bulletstorm VR will be available across PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, and PCVR. Pre-orders are available now, and if you choose to do this you will get 10 percent off.

For everything else shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live, be sure to check out our handy round up here. Or, if you want to see host Geoff Keighley dealing with yet another stage invader, you can do just that by following this link.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch