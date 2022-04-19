If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Bugsnax leads late April Xbox Game Pass line-up

7 Days to Die! Unsouled! Turnip Boy! More.
Tom Phillips
Beasts-meets-brunch adventure Bugsnax headlines April's second wave of Xbox Game Pass additions.

After almost 18 months as a PlayStation console exclusive, Bugsnax arrives on 28th April for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S directly via Game Pass. (It launches for Switch on the same date, and is also when its Isle of Bigsnax DLC arrives for all platforms.)

It's joined by open-world zombie shooter 7 Days to Die, turn-based action title Research and Destroy, tough action RPG Unsouled, plus cute puzzle dungeon solver Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

12 more cloud games get touch controls: Ben 10, Besiege, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Edge of Eternity, Hitman Trilogy, Lawn Mowing Simulator, Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, Paw Patrol, Race with Ryan, Transformers Battlegrounds, Windjammers 2 and Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.

Finally, four games will depart Xbox Game Pass on 30th April: Cricket 19, Outlast 2, Secret Neighbour and Streets of Rage 4.

April's latest Xbox Game Pass line-up therefore looks as follows:

  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Available now
  • Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered (Cloud) - Available now
  • F1 2021 (Cloud) - Available now
  • 7 Days to Die (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 26th April
  • Research and Destroy (Console and PC) – 26th April
  • Bugsnax (Cloud, Console, and PC) – 28th April
  • Unsouled (Console and PC) – 28th April

