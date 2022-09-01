Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the indie spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio, has been delayed until summer 2023.

It was originally intended to release this year.

Developer Team Reptile is taking extra time to increase the quality of the game.

"About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with," reads a tweet announcing the delay.

"To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023."

A follow up tweet notes the team will be "dumping a lot more visuals this week to show how it is shaping up", so keep your eyes peeled for that.

The game features a colourful cel shaded style and stylised characters skating, flipping, and grinding around a vibrant metropolis.

A teaser back in January introduced BMX riding too.