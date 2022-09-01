Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to 2023

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to 2023Jet set next year.
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the indie spiritual successor to Jet Set Radio, has been delayed until summer 2023.
It was originally intended to release this year.
Developer Team Reptile is taking extra time to increase the quality of the game.
"About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with," reads a tweet announcing the delay.
"To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023."
A follow up tweet notes the team will be "dumping a lot more visuals this week to show how it is shaping up", so keep your eyes peeled for that.
About the release: We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with. To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development time of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to summer 2023.— Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) August 31, 2022
The game features a colourful cel shaded style and stylised characters skating, flipping, and grinding around a vibrant metropolis.
A teaser back in January introduced BMX riding too.
Using their boostpacks players can do special 'Boost Tricks' like this 1080 spin. If you land this into a manual, you can keep the combo going. Coming from higher ground and landing into a manual also gives a speed boost. https://t.co/rgvydOCj47— Team Reptile (@ReptileGames) August 31, 2022
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.