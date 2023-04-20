If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Blizzard teases surprise Diablo 4 beta ahead of launch

Leap of faith.

Diablo 4
Blizzard
Blizzard has teased a new Diablo 4 beta ahead of the action role-playing game's 6th June launch.

Quote tweeting a Twitter user's call for more Diablo 4 game time, the official Diablo Twitter account said: "That can be arranged…"

That's a pretty clear tease that some surprise way to play Diablo 4 ahead of release is planned. Whether that's a fresh open beta or early access remains to be seen. If you pre-order Diablo 4 you currently get early access from 2nd June, so this tweet suggests something even earlier.

Diablo 4 has PvP from the get-go, in case you didn't know, and many more endgame ideas.

Blizzard is set to hold a Diablo 4 developer livestream at 7pm UK time tonight, 20th April, in which it will discuss endgame details, changes since the recent beta, "and more..."

That "and more" looks like a surprise beta release.

In recent Diablo 4 news, Blizzard confirmed it has no plans to add a tab overlay map to the game.

Blizzard is buffing Barbarians, however, and nerfing Sorcerers and Necromancers. Blizzard has also "optimised" multiple dungeons across all zones to minimise the need for backtracking.

