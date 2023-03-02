Birdo arrives in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week

Good news, Birdo fans. The Mushroom Kingdom's pinkest dinosaur will arrive as a playable character within Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week, on 9th March.

Birdo is the star of the Switch racer's Booster Course Pass Wave 4, which also adds another eight tracks, including a brand new level themed around Yoshi's Island.

A trailer released today has now confirmed the rest of the crop, including the brilliant DK Summit from Mario Kart Wii and classic Waluigi Stadium from Mario Kart Double Dash!!

Riverside Park from Mario Kart Super Circuit and Mario Circuit from Mario Kart DS are also included, along with three more tracks from smartphone spin-off Mario Kart Tour: Singapore Speedway, Bangkok Rush and Amsterdam Drift.

Birdo is the first additional character added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - but more are on the way. Nintendo has said it will include other returning faces in the remaining few waves. Who would you like to see?