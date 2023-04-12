Bethesda games dominate PlayStation Plus Premium offering for April

April's list of PlayStation Plus games for Extra and Premium subscribers is dominated by Bethesda-published classics, with numerous titles from franchises such as Doom, Wolfenstein, Dishonored and The Evil Within.

It's curious timing for the Microsoft-owned Bethesda to suddenly flood the service with its back catalogue in this way.

Could it be another push by Microsoft to show regulators it doesn't limit access to titles from companies it previously bought, as the decision on whether Microsoft's $68.7bn Activision Blizzard acquisition will succeed nears?

Watch on YouTube Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Other major titles set to join the service include PlayStation console exclusive Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Ubisoft's Riders Republic, plus indie hit Slay the Spire. All games will be available on Tuesday, 18th April.

Games set to leave the service in May include PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man, plus Resident Evil and NBA 2K Playgrounds 2. These will no longer be a part of the Extra/Premium game catalogue from 15th May onwards.

PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium games

Doom Eternal (PS4/PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4/PS5)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PS4)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4/PS5)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4/PS5)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4/PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4/PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Premium Classic catalogue

Doom - 1993 (PS4)

Doom II - Classic (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

So, what takes your fancy?