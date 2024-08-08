Doom 1 & 2 "enhanced" bundle surfaces on Steam, with new episode from MachineGames

UPDATE 8.39pm: Following sightings of a new "definitive" Doom 1 & 2 bundle on Steam, the same bundle how now surfaced on GOG, Epic, Switch's eShop (so far only in the US), the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and the Microsoft Store for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

All versions of the game cost $9.99 USD (around £8, with some variance depending on your platform of choice), and early reports - in lieu of an official announcement from id Software or Bethesda - are suggesting existing owners of either Doom 1 or Doom 2 will be upgraded to the new two-game bundle and its various expansion content for free.

ORIGINAL STORY 8.23pm: As id Software's annual QuakeCon gets underway today, a new - and currently unannounced - Doom 1 & 2 bundle has been sighted on Steam, promising "enhanced" versions of the classic shooters with a brand-new episode from Wolfenstein and Indiana Jones studio MachineGames.

As flagged by Wario64 on social media, a new listing combining 1993 FPS classic Doom and its illustrious 1994 sequel has now surfaced on Steam, seemingly replacing the individual listings previously available on Valve's platform. This new dual listing contains what are being described as the "definitive" versions of Doom 1 & 2, complete with a lengthy feature list.

First and most expectedly, the new bundle contains the DOS versions of Doom 1 & 2. That's alongside a number of additional campaigns, including TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment (two community created Doom 2 expansions later officially packaged together as Final Doom), plus Master Levels for Doom 2, Doom 2 expansion No Rest for the Living, and Sigil - John Romero's unofficial fifth episode in the Doom saga.

There's also a brand-new campaign, Legacy of Rust, created by MachineGames and Nightdive Studios, as well as a new Deathmatch map pack featuring 25 maps. In total, that makes for 187 mission maps and 43 deathmatch maps across Doom 1 & 2.

That, however isn't the end of things. Alongside the enhancements added in id's previous updates of Doom 1 & 2 - which included upgraded visuals and modern controller support - this new version features the likes of online, cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players, and community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser.

It's also possible to select between the games' original midi soundtracks and Andrew Hulshult's IDKFA versions, with other enhancements including improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution, BOOM source compatibility, new accessibility options, and expanded language support.

Notably, while Doom 1 & 2's Steam page is now live, id Software hasn't yet formally announced this enhanced version of its classic shooters. It seems likely the full reveal treatment will come during QuakeCon, which runs from today, 8th August, until this Sunday, 11th August.

To coincide with the event, a QuakeCon sale is currently live on Steam, offering discounts on Bethesda and id Software titles until 21st August.