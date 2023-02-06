Best mobile phone deals in February 2023

From the latest mobile phones to more affordable previous models, we here at Jelly Deals have scoured the net to bring you the best mobile phone deals for February 2023. New deals for the Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 are highlighted below, alongside more budget-friendly options like the popular Google Pixel 6. If you're still happy with your smart phone and don't want to upgrade just yet, our list of the best SIM-only plans will help you get more data for less.

Mobile phones are pretty impressive nowadays, with enough power to function as a portable computer or editing suite in the palm of your hand. This, of course, means they can come with a heftier price tag that not everyone has the funds to fork out for. There are, however, more budget-friendly mobile phones that offer all the functions you'll need in your day-to-day life, such as making calls and texts, browsing the internet, taking photos, playing games and more.

Whichever phone you go for, you'll also need to decide if you want to buy it outright or get it on a contract. We've gathered up some of the best deals on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel phones, as well as the best SIM-only plan deals, down below. We've also got a list of all the major retailers you can find these phones to help you look and compare.

This week's best phone deals

Where to buy unlocked Samsung phones

The new Samsung S23 range of phones is going to come out soon, and you can get 6 months free Disney+ when you pre-order the S23 phones from Mobiles UK if you want the latest Samsung device. The S23s aren't much of an upgrade from the S22s though, so the best deals will likely still be on that range of phones, which should go down in price at the retailers listed below:

US

Where to buy unlocked Apple iPhones

It's still a bit too soon to see any major discounts on the iPhone 14, which is the latest version of Apple's mobile range. You can save 6 per cent on the handset at Amazon right now, but that's about the best around. There isn't a huge gap in performance between the 14 and 13 phones however, so if you're after a deal you're better off looking for discounts on the iPhone 13 and 12 ranges from the retailers down below:

UK

US

Where to buy unlocked Google Pixel phones

The story is similar with Google's Pixel phones, where opting for the previous generation can offer the best value. Right now the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones around thanks to the Google Tensor 2 chip and the amazing camera system and software. The same can be said of the normal Pixel 7 - which itself is a great deal - at £600. If that's still a bit too much for you, you can save up to £300 by getting a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a instead from these retailers:

UK

US

Best SIM-only deals

If you're buying one of the unlocked phones listed above, or you already have a phone that's run out its contract but still works just fine, a SIM-only plan is far cheaper as you're only paying the monthly amount for the data, calls, and texts that you want. Choose from any of the deals we've highlighted, or pick an option from the retailers we've listed down below, and pop the free SIM into your handset.

This week's best SIM-only Deals

Where to find SIM-only deals

Keep checking back on this page each week as we update the best deals for mobiles and SIM-only plans. Also be sure to follow us on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll post the best mobile deals as we spot them each week, as well as news on the latest phone releases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which retailer has the best phone deals?

Lots of the retailers listed above will have good phone deals at different times. Mobiles UK is likely to have some of the best deals on phones that come with contracts, and can offer freebies as well as discounts and cashback options. Retailers like Currys, Amazon, and Best Buy will be the places to look at directly discounted handsets, with older generations of phones having larger discounts than the more recent versions.

How to find the best phone deals

We hope to have covered the best phone deals in this article, but what makes a phone deal good is largely up to you. If you want to pay upfront for a new phone, then finding your desired handset at its lowest price is the first place to start, then you'll want to get the lowest-priced SIM-only plan for the amount of Data you'll expect to use. If you want to spread out the cost of a new phone, getting it on a 24-month contract is a good idea, so finding the lowest price for the phone and amount of data with it will decide how good the deal is. Of course, any deal is made better if you get some freebies like a gift card or trial to a subscription too.

Another way to get a great mobile phone deal is purchase a refurbished phone. Buying refurbished means you still get the same great phone with all the best features for a lot less. If you get a refurbished phone from Music Magpie, you'll also get a 12-month guarantee and they usually have promotions running to help you save even more, so that's well worth having a look at.

When are the best phone deals available?

You can find good phone deals all the time, so checking back here each week or following the Jelly Deals Twitter is a good way to do that. However, some of the best phone deals appear during the major sales events during Christmas and New Year, the beginning of Spring and Summer, and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it can be worth waiting for those dates to pick out a new phone. Also keep an eye out just before a new range of phones releases, as the generation before it will start to drop in price and see more discounts.