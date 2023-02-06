If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best mobile phone deals in February 2023

Here are the best deals for mobiles, sim-only deals, and mobile accessories.

From the latest mobile phones to more affordable previous models, we here at Jelly Deals have scoured the net to bring you the best mobile phone deals for February 2023. New deals for the Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 are highlighted below, alongside more budget-friendly options like the popular Google Pixel 6. If you're still happy with your smart phone and don't want to upgrade just yet, our list of the best SIM-only plans will help you get more data for less.

Mobile phones are pretty impressive nowadays, with enough power to function as a portable computer or editing suite in the palm of your hand. This, of course, means they can come with a heftier price tag that not everyone has the funds to fork out for. There are, however, more budget-friendly mobile phones that offer all the functions you'll need in your day-to-day life, such as making calls and texts, browsing the internet, taking photos, playing games and more.

Whichever phone you go for, you'll also need to decide if you want to buy it outright or get it on a contract. We've gathered up some of the best deals on iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel phones, as well as the best SIM-only plan deals, down below. We've also got a list of all the major retailers you can find these phones to help you look and compare.

This week's best phone deals

  • Save up to 11 per cent on Galaxy S23 pre-orders at Amazon UK.
  • Get a £100 Curry’s Gift card when you purchase a Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro, or 6a on a 24-month plan at Mobiles UK.
  • Google Pixel 6 Pro down to £523 at Amazon (was £849)
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus and AirPods 3rd Gen with 25GB Data- £44.50 a month for 36 months at Virgin Mobile
  • Save £50 on the iPhone 13 mini at Amazon- now £599.
  • iPhone 13 with 50GB of Data and 3 months free Apple TV+ for £35 a month with no upfront cost at id Mobile.
  • Motorola Edge 30 256GB, unlimited data on Vodafone network- £30 a month with £150 upfront at Mobiles UK and get a Smart Clock 2 with wireless docking station for free.
  • Google Pixel 6- £296 at O2. Choose the 2GB data plan and pay for the device in full. Then use the code "PIXEL300" to get £300 off the upfront cost of £596 to make it just £296.
  • US: Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup from Amazon US and get a free storage upgrade with a $50 Amazon gift card.

Where to buy unlocked Samsung phones

The new Samsung S23 range of phones is going to come out soon, and you can get 6 months free Disney+ when you pre-order the S23 phones from Mobiles UK if you want the latest Samsung device. The S23s aren't much of an upgrade from the S22s though, so the best deals will likely still be on that range of phones, which should go down in price at the retailers listed below:

Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
US

Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Where to buy unlocked Apple iPhones

It's still a bit too soon to see any major discounts on the iPhone 14, which is the latest version of Apple's mobile range. You can save 6 per cent on the handset at Amazon right now, but that's about the best around. There isn't a huge gap in performance between the 14 and 13 phones however, so if you're after a deal you're better off looking for discounts on the iPhone 13 and 12 ranges from the retailers down below:

UK

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
US

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Where to buy unlocked Google Pixel phones

The story is similar with Google's Pixel phones, where opting for the previous generation can offer the best value. Right now the Pixel 7 Pro is one of the best phones around thanks to the Google Tensor 2 chip and the amazing camera system and software. The same can be said of the normal Pixel 7 - which itself is a great deal - at £600. If that's still a bit too much for you, you can save up to £300 by getting a Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a instead from these retailers:

UK

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 6
US

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Best SIM-only deals

If you're buying one of the unlocked phones listed above, or you already have a phone that's run out its contract but still works just fine, a SIM-only plan is far cheaper as you're only paying the monthly amount for the data, calls, and texts that you want. Choose from any of the deals we've highlighted, or pick an option from the retailers we've listed down below, and pop the free SIM into your handset.

This week's best SIM-only Deals

UK

100GB Data (Vodafone network)- £8 a month after cashback at Mobiles UK.
US

Unlimited Data plan- $25 a month at Verizon

New Mint Mobile customers get their first three months of their new plan for $15 a month.

Where to find SIM-only deals

UK

giffgaff goody bags come with between 2GB and Unlimited Data from £6 up to £35.

Tesco Mobile has a family pack SIM that starts at £30 a month for Unlimited Data, and you can add up to 4 others for £10 extra per person.

Smarty do 1-month flexible contracts, and right now you can get 24GB of data for just £8 a month..

Voxi's SIM-only deals let you use social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter without using up your data allowance.

You can double your data with O2 if you also have Virgin media broadband.
US

Verizon's basic unlimited plan starts at $25 a month per line, and they have a plan for Apple users that includes Apple One for $36.11 a month.

Mint Mobile's unlimited plan is $30 a month, but you can pay less for a lower data plan. New customers also get their first 3 months of their plan for just $15 a month.

Visible has a great basic plan at $30 a month, with an option to upgrade to the Premium version for $45 a month.

T-Mobile's Magenta plans are some of the best SIM-only plans for groups, with unlimited data on 3 lines for $140 a month.

Keep checking back on this page each week as we update the best deals for mobiles and SIM-only plans. Also be sure to follow us on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we'll post the best mobile deals as we spot them each week, as well as news on the latest phone releases.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which retailer has the best phone deals?

Lots of the retailers listed above will have good phone deals at different times. Mobiles UK is likely to have some of the best deals on phones that come with contracts, and can offer freebies as well as discounts and cashback options. Retailers like Currys, Amazon, and Best Buy will be the places to look at directly discounted handsets, with older generations of phones having larger discounts than the more recent versions.

How to find the best phone deals

We hope to have covered the best phone deals in this article, but what makes a phone deal good is largely up to you. If you want to pay upfront for a new phone, then finding your desired handset at its lowest price is the first place to start, then you'll want to get the lowest-priced SIM-only plan for the amount of Data you'll expect to use. If you want to spread out the cost of a new phone, getting it on a 24-month contract is a good idea, so finding the lowest price for the phone and amount of data with it will decide how good the deal is. Of course, any deal is made better if you get some freebies like a gift card or trial to a subscription too.

Another way to get a great mobile phone deal is purchase a refurbished phone. Buying refurbished means you still get the same great phone with all the best features for a lot less. If you get a refurbished phone from Music Magpie, you'll also get a 12-month guarantee and they usually have promotions running to help you save even more, so that's well worth having a look at.

When are the best phone deals available?

You can find good phone deals all the time, so checking back here each week or following the Jelly Deals Twitter is a good way to do that. However, some of the best phone deals appear during the major sales events during Christmas and New Year, the beginning of Spring and Summer, and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it can be worth waiting for those dates to pick out a new phone. Also keep an eye out just before a new range of phones releases, as the generation before it will start to drop in price and see more discounts.

