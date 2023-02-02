Back 4 Blood won't get more new content as dev shifts focus to next game

Developer Turtle Rock has confirmed it won't be releasing any more new content for its co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood as the studio shifts its focus to its next project.

Back 4 Blood - which combines Left4Dead-style zombie slaughter with a sprinkling of deck-building to bring variety to playthroughs - launched back in October 2021 and has received a total of three paid expansions since then.

The most recent of these, River of Blood, launched in December, and is now confirmed to be the last new content releasing for the game. Turtle Rock shared the news on its website, explaining work on its next title is now underway and that the studio "doesn't have enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood" at the same time.

Back 4 Blood - Launch Trailer.

"We've traveled on a fantastic adventure together beyond the walls of Fort Hope," the developer wrote. "This phase of our war against the Ridden now comes to a close".

"Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty small for a studio making AAA games," it continued. "We don't have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood content while we spin up another game - yes, another game! Given this, it's time for us to put our heads down, get backing the lab, and get to work on the next big thing".

"This is not a goodbye", the developer added, confirming that, despite its new focus, Back 4 Blood - which is currently available on Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium - will "continue to operate".

"While we may be a bit quieter in the short-term," Turtle Rock concluded, "we promise that we'll be back, bigger, bolder and better than ever!".

Back 4 Blood was generally well-recieved when it launched in 2021, with Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell calling it a "delightfully scrappy hang-out shooter" that delivered a successful if "strange mix of old and new" in his Recommended review.