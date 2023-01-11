PlayStation Plus game catalogue gets Sayonara Wild Hearts, Back 4 Blood, and loads more this month

Sony has revealed the games heading to its PlayStation Plus catalogue this month for Premium and Extra tier subscribers, including Back 4 Blood, Life is Strange, Devil May Cry 5, and more.

Back 4 Blood is, of course, the co-op zombie shooter from Left 4 Dead studio Turtle Rock, which aims to give the genre of a bit of a twist through game-altering deck building. Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, meanwhile, is Capcom's well-regarded most recent chapter in the long-running demonic hack-and-slash series.

Acclaimed supernatural narrative adventure series Life is Strange is actually joining the PlayStation Plus catalogue with two instalments - developer Dontnod's initial episodic adventure and Deck Nine's prequel Before the Storm, which follows the adventures of Chloe Price before she met the first game's protagonist Max Caulfield.

Watch on YouTube Sayonara Wildhearts trailer.

That's not everything heading to the PlayStation Plus catalogue for Premium and Extra subscribers though. Arc System Works' superb Dragon Ball FighterZ is incoming, as is developer Simogo's gorgeously dreamy rhythm game Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Stunt-action sandbox sequel Just Cause 4: Reloaded also joins the line-up alongside Superbrother's sci-fi exploration adventure Jett: The Far Shore, puzzle adventure Omno, and live-action interactive thriller Erica - which Eurogamer liked a lot when it released in 2019.

And if it's retro games you're after, Premium tier subscribers can also expect the arrival of three PlayStation 1 games: Star Wars Demolition, Hot Shots Golf 2, and Syphon Filter 3.

All the above will join the PlayStation Plus catalogue next Tuesday, 17th January.