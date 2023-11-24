Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

20m players have visited Arcadia Bay and rewound time in Life is Strange

House of Max.

Max in Life is Strange, holding her camera in front of Chloe (whose back is facing us)
Image credit: Deck Nine
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
The first Life is Strange game has been played by over 20 million people.

The developer shared this milestone as part of a Thanksgiving post, stating it was grateful to everyone who had visited Arcadia Bay with Max and Chloe and experienced Life is Strange's time maniplating and emotionally charged story.

Let's Play Life is Strange Episode 1: Chrysalis.

"We want to thank each and every one of you for playing," the account wrote, with an accompanying reel showing moments from the game (which made me get a little choked up, I won't lie).

While this is an impressive figure, it is worth noting that Life is Strange has been available on subscription services at various points since its launch, and a remastered version was released last year.

Since its debut, Life is Strange has seen two further mainline game releases, as well as the prequel Before the Storm and spin-off The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit.

If you haven't played any of the games from this series before, I would highly recommend giving them a go. I found each release impactful, and while I won't go into specifics here, they all moved me to tears.

In Eurogamer's own Life is Strange review from 2015, our Aoife called it "one of the most interesting games in years".

"I can't think of any other games I've played that have become huge talking points across a diverse range of players, tackled surprisingly dark subject matter with sensitivity and respect, and made me feel nostalgic for a time in my life long past while still damn glad I'm not a teenager any more," she wrote.

"Life is Strange has achieved so much more than anyone ever expected it to. It's interesting. It's a must-play."

