Back 4 Blood's second expansion doesn't have a release date yet, but here's a sneaky peek

But will it be diffi-cult?
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

Back 4 Blood developers turtle Rock Studios has given players a brief look at its upcoming second expansion.

Although the team said it would "love" to confirm the release date, it needed "a bit more time" but served up a single new screenshot - you can see it in the embedded tweet below; there's a cult, body parts, and some strange symbols daubed around the place - to whet our collective appetites.

It also teased that the new expansion will probably include Act 5 with some clever word play on Twitter.

"We'd love to confirm the release date for our Expansion 2, but we need a bit more time," the team announced on Twitter. "It's an exciting update and we're so pumped, it's been like a cult around these parts - some of us are so giddy that we Act like we're 5. Stay tuned and thanks for the continued support!"

The spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead released back in October last year for PC, PlayStation and Xbox passed the 10 million player mark back in March. By the end of that month, it had six million players already - no doubt boosted by its arrival via Xbox Game Pass.

In the Eurogamer Back 4 Blood review, we said it was "a strange mix of old and new, but it works. The result is a delightfully scrappy hang-out shooter".

